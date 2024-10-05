Anne Hathaway reacts to ‘The Princess Diaries 3' announcement

Originally appeared on E! Online

Welcome back, Mia Thermopolis.

Following news that the long-awaited third installment in the "Princess Diaries" film franchise is officially in the works, Anne Hathaway seemingly confirmed her return for the project.

In a video posted on her Instagram page Oct. 4, the Oscar winner counted to three between movie clips of herself and costar Julie Andrews. Finally, she blew a kiss to the camera and delivered one of her character’s most iconic lines: “Shut up!”

“Miracles happen,” the 41-year-old captioned the post. “Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues.”

Earlier in the day, E! News confirmed the highly-anticipated Disney sequel was officially moving forward with "Crazy Rich Asians" screenwriter Adele Lim set to direct. The filmmaker previously wrote the 2021 animated epic "Raya and the Last Dragon" for the studio, and made her feature directorial debut with the 2023 comedy "Joy Ride."

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

While Disney has not officially confirmed casting for the film, Hathaway has made no secret of her interest in revisiting her breakout role, which she brought to life in the original 2001 film and reprised in 2004’s "Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

“There is a script for the third movie,” she revealed to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019. “There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

And the actress offered fans another minor update on the threequel’s progress earlier this year.

“We’re in a good place,” she told V Magazine in April. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

