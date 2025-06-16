Celebrity News

Apple Martin hilariously reacts to mom Gwyneth Paltrow's topless video

After Gwyneth Paltrow shared a social media post including a glimpse of her cooking topless, her and ex Chris Martin’s daughter Apple Martin shared a hilarious comment. 

By Olivia Evans | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Apple Martin couldn’t help but talk behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s back — sort of.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After Martin's mom shared an Instagram reel which included a clip of herself cooking topless, the 21-year-old shared her two cents.

Under the June 14 post, Martin wrote, “Did I steal your shirt by accident or…”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Naturally, Paltrow — who shares Apple and son Moses Martin, 19, with ex Chris Martin — took the comment in jest, writing back a crying laughing emoji.

And Apple Martin wasn’t the only one who was impressed by her mother’s video, which saw her prepare what she called a Tuscan-inspired “boyfriend breakfast,” noting it included “sausage from a local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs.”

The Goop founder’s pal Jennifer Garner cheekily wrote, “Can I be your boyfriend?”

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 4 hours ago

Britney Spears joined by grown-up son Jayden in rare joint selfie

Celebrity News 5 hours ago

Kim Kardashian celebrates North West's 12th birthday with sweet pics

To which Paltrow wrote back, “You already are in my heart.”

For Martin's part, this isn’t the first time she has used social media to poke some fun at her family’s position in the public eye. Last year, after the Vanderbilt student went viral for alleged “mean girl” behavior during a debutante ball, she cheekily clapped back at the rumors in a lip-syncing social media video.

READ Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Addresses “Really Upsetting” Criticism in Rare Interview

“I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us,” Martin mouthed in a Dec. 16 TikTok video shared by Ava Crow. “We are such a delight. We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind…”

Of course, Martin has also shared a more serious perspective on the rumors, admitting she can no longer interact with comments from fans online.

“Even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you,” Martin admitted in an April Interview magazine profile. “I’ve stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself. I know that if I see stuff that isn’t true and that’s really upsetting to me, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.’”

Meanwhile, Paltrow stood by her daughter amid the backlash, noting it was not easy for either of her children to grow up with “super famous” parents.

“They’ve grown up in it.” she told Vanity Fair in a March 18 interview. “You would be surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us