Ariana Grande details memory loss from early years of pop career

"Wicked"’s Ariana Grande recalled the early years of her pop stardom and explained that being overworked led to her “missing a few years” of her memories.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is sharing why she has a wickedly bad memory.

The 31-year-old recently explained that the early years of her music career are a little hazy because of stretching herself too thin.

“When I was younger and during my first few years as a pop star,” Grande said on the Feb. 3 episode of the Smartless podcast, “I really struggled with boundaries and not being able to say ‘No’ when I needed to if I was running on empty.”

In fact, the 31-year-old had trouble recalling appearing on a 2016 episode of British talk show Chatty Man with Smartless cohost Will Arnett.

“Wait, no. What weird talk show did we do?” Grande asked when he brought up their joint appearance, before eventually recalling the experience. “Oh my god, that's right. It's back.”

And the Nickelodeon alum assured Arnett that her forgetfulness had nothing to do with him.

“It's not you, it was the boundaries, remember?” she continued. “It was me. I'm missing a couple of years—I'm super serious—from that time. I'm literally missing a few years.”

Luckily, Grande has surrounded herself with people who make sure she maintains a work-life balance now.

Noting that she now has a team that is “really protective and amazing,” she added, “I feel really grateful for the balance that I have found. This whole "Wicked" journey has been quite different for me. And it's been obviously full steam ahead, but it's been so beautiful and so fun.”

And while Grande can have a positive attitude about the beginning of her music career now, she previously explained that her optimistic mindset came from years of inner work—especially when it relates to specific tracks in her catalogue.

“There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs,” she said on Hot Ones in August. “Becoming a pop star is insane at 19 or 20, and I think that experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit.”

She added, "Some of the songs that are more emotional, the experience that inspired them can be married to the music. But with time and therapy, we sort of are able to re-embrace, so I feel just really proud and grateful and happy when I hear them.”

