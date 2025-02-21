Betty White's ‘warmth, wit and charisma' is being honored with a USPS stamp

Fans of Betty White are bound to give this news their stamp of approval.

The United States Postal Service announced Feb. 20 it will honor the legendary late actor with a stamp in her image.

“The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the warmth, wit and charisma of Betty White by honoring the late actress and comedienne with a new stamp bearing her likeness,” the agency said.

A look at the new stamp paying tribute to Betty White. (USPS)

The stamp, which the USPS last November announced plans to offer, will be issued for the first time on March 27 in a ceremony at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The location of the ceremony is fitting considering White’s well-known role as an animal rights activist.

“This collectible Forever stamp honors beloved American actress and comedienne Betty White (1922-2021), whose impish smile is depicted on the stamp and lit up performances in a career that spanned more than 60 years,” the USPS announcement read.

“The Betty White stamp features a digitally created portrait of the cherished star against a violet-colored background and, in a lighter shade, bubbly spots that befit her sparkling personality,” the announcement continued.

“She is portrayed wearing a polka-dotted blue top. ‘Betty White’ is printed in white near the bottom of the stamp artwork. ‘FOREVER USA’ is printed just below, in violet. Her name also appears centered atop the white selvage, also in violet.”

White, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, was a beloved comedic performer for decades who helped shape the rise of television during a career on the small screen that dated back to the 1940s.

Appearing in such popular shows as “The Golden Girls,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show,“ the five-time Emmy winner set the Guinness world record for longest TV career for an entertainer (female).

The White stamp will be available in sheets of 20 and, as Forever stamps, they will retain the same value as any current first-class mail one-ounce price.

