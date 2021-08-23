Beyoncé and Jay-Z Cozy Up in Glamorous Tiffany & Co. Campaign

For the Carters, everything is love.

In an intimate campaign for Tiffany & Co. celebrating modern love, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starring as the newest faces for the luxury brand, with their longtime love story front and center.

For the couple -- who share Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4 -- this will be no case of déjà vu since it marks the first time the two have appeared in a campaign together. The "ABOUT LOVE" collection, set for a fall release, centers around a vision celebrating the brand's newest creative direction.

In the stunning photos shared on Aug. 22, the "Lemonade" vocalist struck a pose wearing the infamous yellow Tiffany Diamond necklace, which weighs about 128.54 carats and has only been previously worn by only a handful of notable celebs including Lady Gaga, and of course, Audrey Hepburn. This will also mark the first time in history that the stunning jewelry has been worn for a campaign.

For the collaboration visual -- in addition to the historic diamonds -- Beyoncé was pictured in a chic, simple black gown and sheer black gloves with a glamorous updo, while her hubby rocked a black suit to match her ensemble. The two were also photographed against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting, "Equals Pi (1982)," which is also making its public debut for the first time ever.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product & communications, said in a release. "As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

But wait, there's more. To top it off, the campaign also includes an upcoming film created by the acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei, whose previous work includes "Black Is King." And for Tiffany devotees, the film will feature a precious gem all its own: a musical performance of the classic song, "Moon River."

First made famous in the 1961 movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's", of course, the tune is now reimagined with vocals by Beyoncé, and was captured by her other half, Jay-Z, on a Super 8 camera.

In a statement released by the brand, Tiffany & Co. also revealed that as part of their partnership with the Carters, the company will pledge a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"ABOUT LOVE" will launch globally in print on Sept. 2. The accompanying film will launch on Tiffany.com Sept. 15.