Beyoncé announces ‘Cowboy Carter' world tour, kicking off with four shows in Los Angeles

Following her historic wins at the 67th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé is hitting the road. After securing her first-ever Album of the Year award, along with Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, the global superstar announced the dates for her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” world tour.

“I just feel very full and very honored,” the "Texas Hold ‘Em" singer shared during her Grammy acceptance speech.

The tour will feature 22 shows in major cities across the globe, kicking off in Los Angeles with four performances at SoFi Stadium starting in April. The tour will run through July, with stops in Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, and more.

Fans eager to secure their spot can sign up for presale access now through Feb. 6. Current Beyoncé.com subscribers will receive presale details via email ahead of the official presale date on Feb. 11. Additional presales will be available through Citi and Verizon in the U.S., and Mastercard in the U.K. and France.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

For those seeking the ultimate concert experience, VIP packages will be offered through Vibee, including premium tickets, two-night hotel accommodations, round-trip transportation, and other perks. General ticket sales open to the public on Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.

Named Billboard’s “Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century” for her influence, impact, and evolution, Beyoncé has been a defining force in the music industry since her solo debut with “Dangerously in Love” in 2003. Known for her powerhouse vocals, groundbreaking performances, and artistic vision, she continues to set new standards with each project.

Beyond her music, Beyoncé remains committed to philanthropy. Following the devastating California wildfires, her charity, BeyGOOD, pledged $2.5 million to support affected families in Altadena and Pasadena.

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ 2025 Tour Dates:

• April 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

• May 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

• May 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

• May 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

• May 15 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field

• May 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field

• May 22 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

• May 24 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

• May 25 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

• May 28 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

• June 5 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• June 7 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• June 10 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• June 12 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• June 19 – Paris, France – Stade de France

• June 21 – Paris, France – Stade de France

• June 28 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

• June 29 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

• July 4 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

• July 7 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

• July 10 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

• July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Beyoncé’s official website.