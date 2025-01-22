Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts — how to get tickets

Billy Idol fans, get ready to “Rebel Yell” in delight.

The rock and roll legend will hit the road on the “It’s a Nice Day To...Tour Again!” tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, which was announced exclusively on TODAY on Jan. 21.

Idol, who also released a video with comedian Matt Rife, guitarist Steve Stevens and Joan Jett announcing the tour, is a legend in pop punk. He's known for classic tracks like “White Wedding” “Flesh for Fantasy,” “Mony Mony,” “Rebel Yell” and “Cradle of Love.”

Jett is a pioneer in rock music. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts is known for hits such as “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N Roll" and “I Hate Myself for Loving You." The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's everything you need to know about "It's a Nice Day To...Tour Again!" tour, including how to get tickets and upcoming dates.

How to get tickets for 'It’s a Nice Day To...Tour Again!'

Artist presales begin Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. local time, followed by local presales at Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. local time. Then, general tickets go on sale Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. local time. You can find further information and tickets at billyidol.net/tour.

For every ticket sold to the tour's final stop in Los Angeles, five dollars will be donated to the American Red Cross to support efforts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires. Idol will personally match this donation as well.

What are the tour dates?

Here’s a look at where Idol and Jett will perform, including tour dates and venues.

April 30 — Phoenix (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)

May 3 — Houston (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman)

May 4 — Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

May 7 — Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

May 9 — Alpharetta, Georgia (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre)

May 10 — Tampa (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

May 13 — Sunrise, Florida (Amerant Bank Arena)

May 16 — Charlotte (PNC Music Pavilion)

May 17 — Nashville (Bridgestone Arena)

May 20 — Tinley Park, Illinois (Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre)

May 21 — Cincinnati (Riverbend Music Center)

May 23 — Toronto (Budweiser Stage)

Aug. 16 — Philadelphia (TD Pavilion at The Mann)

Aug. 17 — Saratoga Springs, New York (Broadview Stage at SPAC)

Aug. 20 — New York City (Madison Square Garden Arena)

Aug. 22 — Columbia, Maryland (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Aug. 23 — Mansfield, Massachusetts (Xfinity Center)

Aug. 26 — Bangor, Maine (Maine Savings Amphitheatre)

Aug. 28 — Clarkston, Michigan (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Aug. 30 — Noblesville, Indiana (Ruoff Music Center)

Aug. 31 — Milwaukee (American Family Insurance Amphitheatre)

Sept. 3 — Morrison, Colorado (Red Rocks Amphitheatre)

Sept. 5 — Salt Lake City (Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Sept. 12 — Palm Springs, California (Acrisure Arena)

Sept. 14 — Berkeley, California (Greek Theater)

Sept. 17 — Wheatland, California (Toyota Amphitheatre)

Sept. 19 — Ridgefield, Washington (Cascades Amphitheater)

Sept. 20 — Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Sept. 23 — Chula Vista, California (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Sept. 25 — Los Angeles (The Kia Forum)

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: