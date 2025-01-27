Celebrity News

Billy Ray Cyrus breaks silence on family rift after Trace Cyrus' plea

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly addressed son Trace Cyrus’ public concerns for him amid an apparent rift in their family, which also includes Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

File. Billy Ray Cyrus performs during the Liberty Inaugural Ball where President Donald Trump is expected later in the evening on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president.
Billy Ray Cyrus is turning to a higher power amid his family turmoil.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer seemingly addressed his son Trace Cyrus’ public declaration that he and his sisters Brandi Cyrus, 37, Miley Cyrus, 32, and Noah Cyrus, 24, were “genuinely worried” about their dad following his Jan. 20 performance at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration.

“Praying for my family,” Billy Ray wrote in the caption of a YouTube Shorts post Jan. 26. “For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother.”

While the 63-year-old didn’t directly name anyone in his family — which also includes son Braison Cyrus, 30, and ex-wife Tish Cyrus, 57 — he did express his desire to focus on moving forward.

“Let this moment be the start of healing for us all,” he continued. “‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen.”

Notably, the post featured a clip of the music video for the Grammy winner’s 2008 single “Somebody Said a Prayer,” in which Trace — whom Billy Ray adopted when he married Tish in 1993 — made a brief cameo. In the Metro Station frontman’s Jan. 22 post — where he theorized that his dad may be “struggling” with unknown substances—he also made several references of his own to prayer.

“I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help,” Trace, 35, pleaded in his Jan. 22 Instagram post. “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

While Billy Ray did not directly respond to any of Trace’s specific claims, the “Shake It” singer subsequently shared that his dad intended to deal with the matter in court.

“For you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace,” he wrote in a separate Instagram post Jan. 25. “You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

While most of the family has stayed mum on the matter, Braison — who is producing Billy Ray’s next album — told People Jan. 25, “I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family.”

