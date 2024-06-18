Originally appeared on E! Online

Billy Ray Cyrus wants to keep his achy breaky heart far from Johanna "Firerose" Rose Hodges.

The "Old Town Road" singer filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife amid their divorce battle after seven months of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Cyrus — who initiated divorce proceedings late last month, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" — electronically filed the order on May 23.

The 62-year-old alleged that in recent weeks, Hodges spent $96,986 on 37 unauthorized charges on his business account, including $70,665 in payments to her attorneys, according to additional documents obtained by People.

"As a result of these fraudulent charges," Cyrus wrote in his affidavit, according to the outlet, "I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old's attorneys rebuked the "Hannah Montana" alum's statements.

"To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue," her attorneys wrote in the response filing, the publication reported. "Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."

In the court documents, Cyrus — who tied the knot with Hodges in November—requested an annulment because he alleged that "he gave consent to marriage based on Fraud by the Wife" and added that if "he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony."

E! News has reached out to Hodges' attorneys for comment and has not heard back. Cyrus' reps have declined to comment.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's split comes two years after ex-wife Tish Cyrus filed for divorce. In April 2022, she cited "irreconcilable differences" and noted that the duo hadn't lived together since February 2020.

Tish Cyrus and Cyrus — who are parents to Miley Cyrus, 29; Braison Cyrus, 27; Noah Cyrus, 22; and Brandi Cyrus, 34; and Trace Cyrus, 33, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson — were married for 30 years and filed three times since 2010.