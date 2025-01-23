Billy Ray Cyrus' son shares family is ‘worried' about their dad

Originally appeared on E! Online

Billy Ray Cyrus’ loved ones are expressing their concerns.

In fact, after the 63-year-old’s performance during President Donald Trump’s inauguration caused chatter amongst fans, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ son Trace Cyrus shared an impassioned message directed at his father.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace — who was adopted by the musician as a child — began a Jan. 22 Instagram post. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

And while the 35-year-old acknowledged Billy Ray may be “upset” with Trace for sharing this online, the Metro Station band member said he didn’t care.

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” Trace—who is older brother to Miley Cyrus, 32, as well as siblings Brandi, 37, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24—continued. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

“As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon,” Trace — who shared in the post he’s been sober from alcohol for a year and a half — added. “I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me.”

He concluded on the post, which was accompanied by an older photo of a younger Trace shaking his dad’s hand onstage, “Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

The country singer took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of when Miley Cyrus used to be young on Instagram.

Trace’s heartfelt plea to his father comes amid longtime rumors of a rift between the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and his children following his split from Tish. (More recently, Billy Ray and now-estranged wife Firerose split in what has become a contentious divorce.)

And while fans were quick to notice Miley left out her dad’s name in her acceptance speech at the Grammys last year, the “Flowers” singer has also been candid about the good—and the ugly—she’s inherited from her dad.

“I have a terrible memory because I also inherited the narcissism from my father,” she joked to David Letterman in June, before quipping, “My father, I'm grateful for first his genes. My dad has great hair, and I got that. But he also—he has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature, and he always did even when he was super famous.”

She continued, “I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. And there is a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both."

Miley also spoke to her dad’s difficult upbringing, acknowledging how it “obviously developed to create the man that he is now that I have a lot of love for."