Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin just added another member to her pack.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter "star Steve Irwin has given birth to her first child with husband Chandler Powell. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, Bindi revealed the following day.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Bindi wrote on Instagram alongside the first photos of her baby girl. "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she continued. "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Bindi, a conservationist and zoo operator, first announced she and Chandler were expecting back in August, posting a sweet photo that showed the couple holding a pint-sized Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors shirt. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned the pic. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi told her followers at the time. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes &prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

A month later, Bindi and Chandler shared more exciting news: It's a girl!

Bindi posted a snapshot that showed her hugging a giant tortoise and her husband holding a sonogram. "Baby girl, you are our world," she wrote on Sept. 22. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year."

Chandler shared an equally heartwarming Instagram post, describing his little girl and wife as his "entire world."

Added the 24-year-old, "I'm so excited to meet our daughter when she's born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be."

Just a few months prior to the announcement, the couple tied the knot at the Australia Zoo--Bindi's favorite place and where the pair got engaged and first met.

"March 25th 2020," the bride wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from her big day. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

She then explained they planned "this beautiful day for nearly a year;" however, they "had to change everything" and didn't have guests attend due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she continued. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

Making Bindi's big day extra special, she revealed, was her mom, Terri Irwin, helping her get ready and her brother, Robert Irwin, walking her down the aisle. She also shared that they lit a candle in her father's memory. As Robert put it, "I know that Dad was with us."