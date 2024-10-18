Blac Chyna engaged to Derrick Milano after one year of dating

Originally appeared on E! Online

Blac Chyna is celebrating a milestone.

The "Seen Her" rapper is engaged to songwriter Derrick Milano after more than a year of dating. Milano proposed to Chyna at Howard University's homecoming celebration — also known as Yardfest — on Oct. 18 in front of a crowd of students who were all cheering the couple on.

In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, Milano can be seen getting down on one knee in front of Chyna (real name is Angela White) with a ring box and asking, "Will you marry me?" Chyna looked surprised by the question, but quickly gave Milano a kiss and hug as the two shared a moment before he put the ring on her finger.

Milano then reiterated the question, saying, "Angela, will you marry me?" and enthusiastically telling the crowd, "She said 'Yes!'"

Milano also shared his excitement on Instagram, reposting photos of the two admiring her ring in his Stories, along with several videos capturing the moment.

This is the third engagement for Chyna, who was previously engaged to Tyga — with whom she shares son King Cairo, 11 — and Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Dream.

Chyna and Milano first went public with their romance in September 2023 when she shared a photo of the two on Instagram with a heart and prayer hands emoji in the caption. However, the reality star confirmed the duo had actually been dating since May 2023 when she posted an anniversary tribute to the Grammy winner.

"Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano," she wrote in May 2024 alongside a montage of the two over the year. "Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick. Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth."

The 36-year-old thanked Milano for "showing me the true meaning of love."

"Here's to countless more years of love and togetherness," she added. "I cherish you always."

Not to be outdone, Milano shared his own message to Chyna, writing, "I found balance, happiness & GOD when I met you & I can't thank you enough for helping me grow as not only your Man, but a MAN who genuinely loves his woman."

"From our very first date to even breakfast this morning, it still feels surreal that I found my person & GOD placed us with one another," he continued. "One year down and an infinity to go."