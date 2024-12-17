Movies

‘Bluey' is bound for the big screen with movie coming in 2027

Series creator Joe Brumm will write and direct, with a voice cast led by the series’ regulars Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

“Bluey” is heading to the big screen.

The Walt Disney Co. and BBC Studios announced Tuesday that a film based on the hit Australian animated series will arrive in theaters in 2027. The movie will be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, with a voice cast led by the series' regulars, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to the companies, the CGI-animated film will “continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.”

“I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie,” Brumm said in a statement. “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After Brumm launched the Australian production in 2018, the series has grown into a worldwide sensation and was the most-watched series globally on Disney+ in 2024.

“Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, Bluey has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection,” said Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairs.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Movies
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us