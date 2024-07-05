Movies

Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 will simply be called ‘F1'

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project which collected footage at several F1 circuits around the world.

By The Associated Press

Brad Pitt
Christian Bruna/Pool Photo via AP, File

Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1,” the racing series said Friday.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at several F1 circuits around the world this year and last.

Footage was taken at Silverstone — home of the British Grand Prix — and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan’s popular Suzuka track and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Pitt plays a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside a rookie teammate, who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional F1 team is called APXGP.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame.

Formula 1 said in a statement that the film will be released next June.

