Britney Spears Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiance Sam Asghari

Oh baby, baby—Britney Spears is pregnant!

The pop star, 40, announced she's expecting her first child with fiance Sam Asghari in an Instagram post on Monday. Sharing that she noticed that she had started gaining weight after a recent trip to Maui with the 28-year-old fitness trainer, Britney wrote, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Britney, who is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, went on to say that she "won't be going out as much" to avoid paparazzi taking her photo.

Reflecting on her past experience as an expectant star in the spotlight, the "Stronger" singer shared, "it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible."

"women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her," she continued, "but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Britney ended her announcement by saying that she now plans on "doing yoga every day" instead of going out, adding, "Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

The pregnancy news comes almost six years after Britney first met Sam on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. The pair started dating soon after the shoot and got engaged in September 2021, after Sam popped the question with a 4-carat diamond ring during a romantic proposal at Britney's California home.

During Britney's legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, she shared in a bombshell testimony that she wants to get married and have a baby, but claimed her conservators would not allow her to remove her birth control. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she in a June 2021 hearing. "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Her conservatorship was terminated in November, just weeks after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her co-conservator following 13 years. In a filing submitted by Jamie's legal team before the termination of Britney's conservatorship, his attorneys wrote, "Mr. Spears has always done what he believes was in his daughter's best interests."

A source previously told E! News that Sam has been "unwavering" in his support for Britney amid her pursuit to end her conservatorship. In addition, according to the insider, Sam has been "really supportive" of Britney's two sons after developing a bond with the teens.

"When it comes to the boys, Sam is definitely part of their lives because he's part of Britney's life in every way," the source said in October. "So, especially with the Free Britney movement, he's been on the forefront of everything, and Britney doesn't hide any part of her life from Sam—or any part of her life from her kids because her life is so open now."

Explaining that Britney and Sam act "very much" like a family with her sons "behind closed doors," the insider added, "They have a good relationship and that's what matters."