Cara Delevingne details ‘wild ride' of living with Taylor Swift

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift might’ve known Cara Delevingne was trouble when she walked in.

The English model recently revealed that she briefly lived with the “Lavender Haze” singer — and dragged Swift into all kinds of antics.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” Delevingne told comedian Nikki Glaser during a conversation for Interview published Nov. 21. “We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

And the "Only Murders in the Building" alum—who dated Ashley Benson prior to her relationship with musician Minke — hinted that some of her jokes might not have been G-rated, adding, “Just to get her to blush would be great.”

Though no specifics were given about how wild of a ride it actually was, Delevingne and Glaser — who shot to fame for her performance during "The Roast of Tom Brady" — know that Swift is definitely always down for some fun.

PHOTOS: Famous Celeb Squads

“As a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift,” Glaser said. “But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean.”

But Delevingne reminded Glaser about just how funny the “Love Story” singer actually is.

“The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before,” Delevingne explained, “and it was a roast.”

“She’s one of the funniest, most clever people,” she continued. “Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--k everyone up so hard.”

But given Delevingne’s unique role as former roommate, she thinks she is up for the task, adding, “I could definitely roast her.”

As close friends, Delevingne also gets a front row seat for Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce, whom she has dated since 2023.

"I'm so, so happy for her," the supermodel told E! News in November 2023. "There's definitely something very different about them,” adding, “I'm always rooting for my girl."