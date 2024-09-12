Cardi B welcomes baby No. 3: ‘Prettiest lil thing'

Cardi B and Offset just added a new member to their family.

The rapper announced that she gave birth to her third child, a baby girl born on Sept. 7.

“The prettiest lil thing,” Cardi captioned her Instagram post, adding pink flower and pink heart emoji. “9/7/24.”

She did not share the baby's name.

The mother of three is seen holding her newborn in the first photo, as well as watching daughter Kulture hold her new sibling while Offset has son Wave in his arms. Cardi also shows the reality of giving birth, sharing photos while in labor and breastfeeding.

The slideshow also includes Offset admiring their baby in his arms and having skin-to-skin contact with the little one in a chair next to Cardi.

Cardi announced her pregnancy in August, just shortly after she filed for divorce from Offset for the second time. At the time, a rep for Cardi told TODAY.com that the split was “a long time coming and is amicable.”

In her pregnancy announcement, she wrote how “with every ending comes a new beginning.”

She also shared a message to her then-unborn baby, saying she was “so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

In her note, she also wrote, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do. It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Offset is also father to three other children from a previous relationship.

The pair have been together since collaborating on "Lick," which was released in January 2017. By October of that year, the former Migos rapper publicly proposed and they got married in 2018.

They welcomed daughter Kulture in 2018, and son Wave arrived in 2021.

