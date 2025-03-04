Celebrity News

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, dies at 82

Parton met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at 18

By Maria Sherman | The Associated Press

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at an event on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 82.

According to a statement provided to The Associated Press by Parton's publicist, Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," Parton wrote in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The family has asked for respect and privacy at this time. No cause of death was announced.

Parton met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at 18.

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," Parton described the meeting. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

They married two years later, on Memorial Day — May 30, 1966 — in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia.

Dean was a businessman, having owned an asphalt-paving business in Nashville. His parents, Virginia “Ginny” Bates Dean and Edgar “Ed” Henry Dean, had three children. Parton referred to his mother as “Mama Dean.”

Dean is survived by Parton and his two siblings, Sandra and Donnie.

Parton and Dean kept strict privacy around their relationship for decades, Parton telling The Associated Press in 1984: “A lot of people say there’s no Carl Dean, that he’s just somebody I made up to keep other people off me.”

She joked that she’d like to pose with him on the cover of a magazine “So that people could at least know that I’m not married to a wart or something.”

Academy Awards 22 hours ago

Gene Hackman honored by Morgan Freeman at Academy Awards

Music & Musicians Mar 1

David Johansen, singer from the seminal punk band the New York Dolls, dies at 75

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us