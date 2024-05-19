Chris Hemsworth to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Marvel superstar Chris Hemsworth is slated to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this week, the organization announced.

The “Thor” actor will be the latest celebrity to receive the honor in a ceremony scheduled for Thursday. His upcoming star will be placed at 6819 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Ovation Hollywood. Actor Robert Downey Jr., filmmaker George Miller and radio host Ellen K are expected to present the star and give guest speeches.

Hemsworth, whose rise to stardom includes his well-known role as part of the Avengers, has received several accolades throughout his career and has several projects lined up. The 40-year-old Australian actor began his career in 2002.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The event is free to attend and scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Those who are unable to make it to the ceremony can watch a livestream of it on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s website.