Chris Hemsworth to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Marvel superstar Chris Hemsworth is slated to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this week, the organization announced.

The “Thor” actor will be the latest celebrity to receive the honor in a ceremony scheduled for Thursday. His upcoming star will be placed at 6819 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Ovation Hollywood. Actor Robert Downey Jr., filmmaker George Miller and radio host Ellen K are expected to present the star and give guest speeches.

Hemsworth, whose rise to stardom includes his well-known role as part of the Avengers, has received several accolades throughout his career and has several projects lined up. The 40-year-old Australian actor began his career in 2002.

The event is free to attend and scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Those who are unable to make it to the ceremony can watch a livestream of it on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s website.

