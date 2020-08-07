Andy Dick

Comedian Andy Dick Sues Man Who Punched Him in New Orleans

Dick said the punch caused "serious, permanent and disabling injuries"

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery

Comedian Andy Dick has filed a lawsuit in New Orleans against the man who punched him last year outside a French Quarter nightclub.

Documents in the July 30 lawsuit were made public Thursday, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Dick, 54, said the punch by David Hale, 47, caused “serious, permanent and disabling injuries.” He seeks compensation for medical expenses and lost wages, among other damages.

Entertainment News

British Royal Family 11 hours ago

Prince Harry Says Social Media Has Created a ‘Crisis of Hate,' Calls for Reform

Breonna Taylor 11 hours ago

Oprah Winfrey Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor With Billboards Across Louisville

“The entire suit is ridiculous,” Hale's attorney, Michael Kennedy, said in an emailed statement Friday to The Associated Press. Kennedy, who has denied wrongdoing by Hale, said it was “appalling” that Dick would seek lost wages during a pandemic.

Hale has maintained that Dick provoked him into hitting him by grabbing Hale’s genitals and winking at him outside the club where Dick had performed. Dick has denied he touched Hale.

On July 28, the New Orleans district attorney's office said it was dropping prosecution of Hale because Dick had not been cooperative and had not kept in touch with prosecutors.

A district attorney spokesman, Ken Daley, said the case could be revived if Dick reestablishes contact with the district attorney’s office. Dick later said he would be willing to come to New Orleans to testifyagainst Hale.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Andy DickNew Orleans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us