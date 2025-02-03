LIVE: Complete list of winners at 2025 Grammys

The 2025 Grammy Awards are underway, with host Trevor Noah returning to kick off music's biggest night.

Some of the night's big nominees include Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar.

The Grammys will also be raising money for those impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, which have displaced thousands. Those who can and want to donate can do so at Musicares.org.

Take a look at the the complete list of winners, which will be updated as events go on at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles:

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun by André 3000

Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

Short N' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Brat by Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 by Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Short N' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

“Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé

Record of the Year

"Now and Then" by The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyoncé

"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

"360" by Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" by Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Chappell Roan is reflecting on the lessons of superstardom.

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Khruangbin

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon by Ricky Gervais

WINNER: The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner by Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die by Nikki Glaser

Where Was I by Trevor Noah

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Us" by Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift

"LEVII'S JEANS" by Beyoncé ft. Post Malone

"Guess" by Charli xcx ft. Billie Eillish

"The Boy Is Mine" by Ariana Grande ft. Brandy and Monica!

"Die With A Smile" by Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars

Best Country Album

WINNER: Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion by Post Malone

Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves

Higher by Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Cowboys Cry Too" by Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan

WINNER: "II Most Wanted" by Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus

"Break Mine" by Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" by Dan + Shay

"I Had Some Help" by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

Best Country Solo Performance

"16 Carriages" by Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" by Jelly Roll

"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey

WINNER: "It Takes A Woman" by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

WINNER: "The Architect" by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams

"I Am Not Okay" by Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillip

"I Had Some Help" by Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters

"Texas Hold 'Em" by Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: “Brat” by Charli XCX

“Three” by Four Tet

“Hyperdrama” by Justice

“Timeless” by Kaytranada

“Telos” by Zedd

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Make You Mine" by Madison Beer

WINNER: "Von Dutch" by Charli xcx

“L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” by Billie Eillish

"yes, and?" by Ariana Grande

"Got Me Started" by Troye Sivan

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation by Anitta

El Viaje by Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA by Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran by Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS by Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Compita del Destino by El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa by Cimafunk

Autopoiética by Mon Laferte

GRASA by NATHY PELUSO

WINNER: ¿Quién trae las cornetas? by Rawayana

Best Music Video

Tailor Swif—A$AP Rocky

360—Charli xcx

Houdini—Eminem

WINNER: Not Like Us—Kendrick Lamar

Fortnight—Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Best Música Urbana Album

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana by Bad Bunny

Rayo by J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS by Feid

WINNER: LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN by Residente

att. by Young Miko

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” by Marlanna Evans

“Carnival” by Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams

“Like That” by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn

WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” by Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami)” by Cardi B

“When the Sun Shines Again” by Common and Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos

“Nissan Altima” by Doechii

“Houdini” by Eminem

“Like That” by Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla

WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later by J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 by Common and Pete Rock

WINNER: Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) by Eminem

We Don’t Trust You by Future and Metro Boomin

Best R&B Song

"After Hours” by Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch

"Burning” by Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” by Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten

“Ruined Me” by Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore

WINNER: “Saturn” by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang

Best R&B Performance

"Guidance" by Jhené Aiko

"Residuals" by Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" by Coco Jones

WINNER: "Made for Me (Live on BET)" by Muni Long

"Saturn" by Sza

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Bodyguard" by Beyonce

WINNER: "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" by Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: “Now and Then” by The Beatles

"Beautiful People (Stay High)” by The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” by Green Day

“Gift Horse” by Idles

“Dark Matter” by Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” by St. Vincent

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards by The Black Crows

Romance by Fontaines D.C.

Saviors by Green Day

Tangk by IDLES

Dark Matter by Pearl Jam

WINNER: Hackney Diamonds by Rolling Stones

No Name by Jack White

Best R&B Album

WINNER: 11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

Vantablack by Lalah Hathaway

Revenge by Muni Long

Algorithm by Lucky Daye

Coming Home by Usher

Best Americana Performance

"Ya Ya" by Beyoncé

"Subtitles" by Madison Cunningham

"Don’t Do Me Good" by Madi Diaz ft. Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: "American Dreaming" by Sierra Ferrell

"Runaway Train" by Sarah Jarosz

"Empty Trainload of Sky" by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Raye

Jessie Jo Dillon

WINNER: Amy Allen

Jessi Alexander

Edgar Barrera

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Ian Fitchuk

D'Mile

WINNER: Daniel Nigro

Mustard

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Neon Pill" by Cage The Elephant

"Song of the Lake" by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Starburster" by Fontaines D.C.

"Bye Bye" by Kim Gordon

WINNER: "Flea" by St. Vincent

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau by Cyrille Aimée

WINNER: Visions by Norah Jones

Good Together by Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream by Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish by Gregory Porter

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” by Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns” by Judas Priest

“Suffocate” by Knocked Loose ft. Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” by Metallica

“Cellar Door” by Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura

WINNER: “Broken Man” by Annie Clark, St. Vincent

“Dark Matter” by Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt

“Dilemma” by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool

“Gift Horse” by Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Charm by Clairo

The Collective by Kim Gordon

What Now by Brittany Howard

WINNER: All Born Screaming by St. Vincent

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet” by Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove” by Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie” by Lalah Hathaway ft. Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget" by Muni Long

WINNER: "That's You" by Lucky Daye

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: “So Glad to Know You” by Avery*Sunshine

“En Route” by Durand Bernarr

“Bando Stone and the New World” by Childish Gambino

“Crash” by Kehlani

WINNER: “Why Lawd?” by NxWorries (Anderson.Paak and Knxwledge)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Kehlani” by Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani

“Spaghettii” by Beyoncé ft. Shaboozey and Linda Martell

"We Still Don’t Trust You” by Future, Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd

“Big Mama” by Latto

WINNER: “3:AM” by Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say by Queen Sheba

Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series by Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In the Beginning Was the Word by Malik Yusef

WINNER: “The Heart, the Mind, the Soul by Tank and the Bangas

The Seven Number Ones by Mad Skillz

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego – Kaytranada Remix” by Kaytranada, Doechii ft. JT

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by David Guetta and Shaboozey

WINNER: “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” by FNZ, Mark Ronson and Sabrina Carpenter

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” by Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, Julian Marley and Antaeus

“Von Dutch” by A.G. Cook, Charli xcx ft. Addison Rae

Best American Roots Performance

"Blame It On Eve" by Shemekia Copeland

"Nothing In Rambling" by The Fabulous Thunderbirds ft. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood

"Lighthouse" by Sierra Ferrell

"The Ballad Of Sally Anne" by Rhiannon Giddens

Best American Roots Song

"Ahead of the Game" by Mark Knopfler

"All In Good Time" by Sam Beam

"All My Friends" by Aoife O’Donovan

WINNER: "American Dreaming" by Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker

"Blame It on Eve" by John Hahn and Will Kimbrough

Best Americana Album

The Other Side by T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy by Charley Crockett

WINNER: Trail Of Flowers by Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers by Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive by Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

I Built A World by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life by The Del McCoury Band

No Fear by Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 by Billy Strings

Earl Jam by Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman by Dan Tyminski

Best Traditional Blues Album

Hill Country Love by Cedric Burnside

Struck Down by The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman by Sue Foley

Sam’s Place by Little Feat

WINNER: Swingin’ Live at the Church In Tulsa by The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 by Joe Bonamassa

Blame It On Eve by Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown by Steve Cropper and The Midnight Hour

Mileage by Ruthie Foster

The Fury by Antonio Vergar

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet by American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith by Madi Diaz

Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends by Aoife O’Donovan

Woodland by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Album

25 Back To My Roots by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and The Golden Eagles

ft. J’Wan Boudreaux

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by New Breed Brass Band ft. Trombone Shorty

WINNER: Kuini by Kalani Pe’a

Stories From The Battlefield by The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Holy Forever (Live)" by Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson ft. CeCe Winans

"Praise" by Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore

"Firm Foundation (He Won’t)" by Honor & Glory ft. Disciple

"In The Name Of Jesus" by JWLKRS Worship and Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy

"In The Room" by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

WINNER: "That’s My King" by CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ

Best Gospel Album

Covered Vol. 1 by Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) by Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day by Kirk Franklin

Still Karen by Karen Clark Sheard

WINNER: More Than This by CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Album

WINNER: Heart Of A Human by DOE

When Wind Meets Fire by Elevation Worship

Child Of God by Forrest Frank

Coat Of Many Colors by Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 by Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According To Mark by Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody by The Harlem Gospel Travelers

WINNER: Church by Cory Henry

Loving You by The Nelons

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Holy Forever (Live)" by Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson ft. CeCe Winans

"Praise" by Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore

"Firm Foundation (He Won’t)" by Honor & Glory ft. Disciple

"In The Name Of Jesus" by JWLKRS Worship and Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy

"In The Room" by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

WINNER: "That’s My King" by CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ

Best Gospel Album

Covered Vol. 1 by Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) by Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day by Kirk Franklin

Still Karen by Karen Clark Sheard

WINNER: More Than This by CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Album

WINNER: Heart Of A Human by DOE

When Wind Meets Fire by Elevation Worship

Child Of God by Forrest Frank

Coat Of Many Colors by Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 by Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According To Mark by Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody by The Harlem Gospel Travelers

WINNER: Church by Cory Henry

Loving You by The Nelons

Best Musica Mexicana Album

Diamantes by Chiquis

WINNER: Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 by Carín León

ÉXODO by Peso Pluma

De Lejitos by Jessi Uribe

Best Tropical Latin Album

MUEVENSE by Marc Anthony

Bailar by Sheila E.

Radio Guira by Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

WINNER: Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) by Tony Succar and Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero by Kiki Valera

Best Children's Music Album

Brillo, Brillo! by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Creciendo by Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream by John Legend

Solid Rock Revival by Rock For Children

World Wide Playdate by Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words by Guy Oldfield

…And Your Ass Will Follow by George Clinton

Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones by Dolly Parton

WINNER: Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration by Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Digital Media

The Color Purple

Deadpool & Wolverine

Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Saltburn

Twisters: The Album

Best Soundtrack For Visual Media

American Fiction

Challengers

The Color Purple

Dune: Part Two

Shogun

Best Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

God of War: Ragnorok

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Wizardry: Proving Grounds Over the Mad Overlord

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" —Twisters

"Better Place" —Trolls Band Together

"Can't Catch Me Now" —Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

WINNER: "It Never Went Away"—American Symphony

"Love Will Survive"—The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Best Music Film

WINNER: American Symphony

June

Kings from Queens

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciples

The Greatest Night in Pop

Best Jazz Performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” by The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” by Lakecia Benjamin ft. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield

“Juno” by Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” by Samara Joy ft. Sullivan Fortner

"Little Fears” by Dan Pugach Big Band ft. Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey In Black by Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 by Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortner

WINNER: A Joyful Holiday by Samara Joy

Milton + Esperanza by Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding

My Ideal by Catherine Russell and Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song by Ambrose Akinmusir

Beyond This Place by Kenny Barron

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) by Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance by Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

Solo Game by Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning To Forever by John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes by The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk A Mile In My Shoe by Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music For Paws And Persistence by Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City by Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again by Michel Camilo and Tomatito

Cubop Lives! by Zaccai Curtis

COLLAB by Hamilton de Holanda and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time And Again by Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy by Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola

Cuba And Beyond by Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet

As I Travel by Donald Vega ft. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign by Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun by André 3000

Code Derivation by Robert Glasper

Foreverland by Keyon Harrold

WINNER: No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin by Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Global Music Performance

"Raat Ki Rani" by Arooj Aftab

"A Rock Somewhere" by Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

"Rise" by Rocky Dawuni

WINNER: "Bemba Colorá" by Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

"Sunlight To My Soul" by Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

"Kashira" by Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Best African Music Performance

"Tomorrow" by Yemi Alade

"MMS" by Asake & Wizkid

"Sensational" Chris Brown featuring Davido & Lojay

"Higher" by Burna Boy

WINNER: "Love Me JeJe" by Tems

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Alkebulan II by Matt B. ft. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes by Ciro Hurtado

Heis by Rema

Historias De Un Flamenco by Antonio Rey

Born In The Wild by Tems

Best Immersive Audio Album

Avalon

Genius Loves Company

Henning Sommerro: Borders

i/o (In-Side Mix)

Pax

Best Instrumental Composition

At Last

Communion

I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time

Remembrance

Strands

Best Arrangement, Musical or A Capella

"Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)" by Michael League

WINNER: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend

"Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)" by Béla Fleck and Ferde Grofé

"Rose Without The Thorns" by Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy and Amanda Taylor

"Silent Night" by Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: "Alma" by Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor

"Always Come Back" by Matt Jones

"b i g f e e l i n g s" by Willow

Last Surprise (From “Persona 5”) by Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

"The Sound Of Silence" by Cody Fry

Best Orchestral Performance

"Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance"

"Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major"

"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"

"Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen"

"Stravinsky: The Firebird"

Best Opera Performance

"Adams: Girls Of The Golden West"

"Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas"

"Moravec: The Shining"

"Puts: The Hours"

"Saariaho: Adriana Mater"

Best Choral Performance

"Clear Voices In The Dark"

"A Dream So Bright – Choral Music Of Jake Runestad"

"Handel: Israel In Egypt"

"Ochre"

"Sheehan: Akathist"

Best Classical Compendium

Akiho: BeLonging

American Counterpoints

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode

Mythologies II

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Seven For Solo Cello

Revelry

Composition As Explanation

Revolución Diamantina

Adriana Mater

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"She’s Gone, Dance On” by Disclosure

“Loved” by Four Tet

“Leavemealone” by Fred Again and Baby Keem

WINNER: “Neverender” by Justice & Tame Impala

“Witchy” by Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino

Best Classical Compendium

Akiho: BeLonging

American Counterpoints

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode

Mythologies II

WINNER: Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Seven For Solo Cello

Revelry

Composition As Explanation

WINNER: Revolución Diamantina

Adriana Mater

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"She’s Gone, Dance On” by Disclosure

“Loved” by Four Tet

“Leavemealone” by Fred Again and Baby Keem

WINNER: “Neverender” by Justice & Tame Impala

“Witchy” by Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino

