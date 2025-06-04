Music & Musicians

A 60-year-old song is a viral hit thanks to TikTok — even if the singer wasn't sure what it is

Connie Francis' “Pretty Little Baby" is popping up as the soundtrack to millions of videos on the app.

By Micki Fahner | NBC News

Connie Francis
PoPsie Randolph / Donaldson Collection / Getty Images file

TikTok often popularizes songs from music’s biggest and buzziest artists.

But one of the most viral songs right now was recorded in 1961.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More than six decades ago, singer Connie Francis recorded enough music to fill three albums. Buried on the back of one of those records was the song “Pretty Little Baby.”

It wasn’t nearly as popular as her other hits of the time, including “Stupid Cupid” and “Who’s Sorry Now?”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But in recent weeks, the forgotten song has found new life on TikTok. Millions of videos have been created with the song on the audio-forward app. It's been featured on videos from everyday users to popular influencers and celebrities. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are each featured in videos set to the 60s-era tune.

@kimandnorth

😭

♬ original sound - katyscollection

Streams of the song are growing. It’s now on some of Spotify’s playlists of popular, viral songs.

Entertainment News

The Kelly Clarkson Show 2 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson meets viral Clemson graduation ceremony father-daughter duo

Movies 3 hours ago

Where's Marty McFly's guitar? Search is on for ‘Back to the Future' prop decades later

She wrote that she was “clearly out of touch,” because when she found out the song was trending on TikTok, her initial response was to ask “what’s that?”

But she’s not out of touch anymore.

Francis is now on TikTok. She hasn’t posted on the popular platform yet, but her page features the song’s album artwork.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us