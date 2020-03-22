Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus, New York state prison officials said Sunday.

Officials said it is believed Weinstein was positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system from Rikers Island, a New York City jail.

Weinstein is being held in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, officials told reporters.

Weinstein is one of two inmates at Wende who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Weinstein, who turned 68 Thursday, is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault. He is also facing serious charges in Los Angeles that could land him a longer prison sentence.