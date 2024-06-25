In Memoriam

Crazy Town frontman and ‘Butterfly' singer Shifty Shellshock dies at 49

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, passed away at a Los Angeles residence on Monday

By Danielle Abreu

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rockefellas Studio

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the rock-rap group Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, passed away at a Los Angeles residence on Monday, according to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records. His cause of death was not yet known.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Crazy Town gained fame in 2000 with their single "Butterfly" from their debut album "The Gift of Game." The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2001 and was featured in the 2002 film, "Orange County," starring Jack Black and Colin Hanks.

Despite early successes, the group faced many challenges, including turnover in their members and Shellshock's substance abuse.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The band broke up in 2002 after their sophomore album, "Darkhourse," failed to follow-up the success achieved with "The Gift of Game."

Shellshock appeared on VH1's reality TV shows "Celebrity Rehab" and "Sober House," where he opened up about his struggles with drug additions.

The musician is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix, according to Variety.

Entertainment News

Amazon 9 hours ago

WATCH: Amazon partners with Megan Thee Stallion to release Prime Day music video

Celebrity News 11 hours ago

Shannen Doherty shares chemotherapy update amid cancer battle

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us