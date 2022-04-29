Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick Removes Breast Implants Amid Health Concerns

Danica Patrick announced that she recently removed her breast implants after developing medical symptoms including "face swelling," "hyperthyroidism," and more. Find out how she’s doing now

By Emlyn Travis

Danica Patrick is getting something important off of her chest.

On April 29, the former professional racecar driver, 40, revealed on Instagram that she had recently removed her breast implants after developing adverse side effects.

"I got breast implants [in] November of 2014. I got them because I want to have it all," Patrick explained. "I was really fit, but I didn't have boobs. So I got them. Everything went well, and I was happy with them."

However, in early 2018, she began experiencing some irregularities in her health. "I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off," she wrote. "I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it."

It all came to a head in late 2020. "I had [menstrual] cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn't looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know)," she said. "So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done."

Danica Patrick's 3 Standout Career Moments

The former Indianapolis 500 competitor shared a list of symptoms she had developed, which included "hyperthyroidism," "heavy metal toxicity," "severe leaky gut," "swollen lymph nodes," "face swelling," and more.

After having the implants removed on April 27, Patrick said she noticed an immediate difference in her physical health.

"My face had more color and less dark circles (no food before the second pic)," she said, referencing the side-by-side comparison image she included in her post. "My face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up (and surgery was at 2:30pm)."

Patrick also gave an update on her healing process on her Instagram Story including her "post surgery meds," which includes multiple homeopathic remedies as well as Tylenol. She also is utilizing red light therapy "for mitochondrial health" and to aid in her recovery.

Sharing a photo of her draining tubes, Patrick noted that they were the "most annoying part" of the entire process. But, thankfully, she's got some help too, posting a photo of her and her "cute mommie" driving the pair to a much-deserved "lunch date."

