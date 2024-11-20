Dave Coulier addresses backlash over John Stamos bald cap pics

Dave Coulier has responded to the backlash over his "Full House" pal John Stamos donning a bald cap in an act of solidarity after Coulier announced his cancer diagnosis last week.

“I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey,” Coulier wrote in an Instagram post on Nov. 19.

“It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time,” he continued. “I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Coulier, 65, added that he had heard from many people who will check in with their medical providers and undergo mammograms, colonoscopies and prostate exams after he announced his Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis on TODAY on Nov. 13.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I’m still going to laugh in the face of adversity,” Coulier said. “When I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the worst of it. I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That’s just who I am.”

He added, “I wish nothing but love for all of you.”

Coulier's response came less than 24 hours after he and Stamos, 61, posted a series of photos on Instagram in which Stamos was wearing a bald cap alongside an actually bald Coulier.

In one photo, Stamos is seen shaving Coulier's head, and in another, the duo pose with Coulier's wife, Melissa Coulier.

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” Stamos wrote in the caption. “You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.”

While many of the comments supported Stamos' comedic gesture, other social media users expressed dismay over Stamos not actually shaving his head.

But the friendship between Joey Gladstone and Uncle Jesse appears to be just as strong in real life as it was on "Full House" after Coulier dispelled the negativity surrounding his cancer journey.

Coulier said in his interview on TODAY he remained optimistic about his prognosis, and that his curability rate is upwards of 90% since his cancer had not spread to his bone marrow.

“It’s very treatable,” he said.

TODAY's Al Roker, who has also had cancer, went in for a big hug after the segment ended.

“We’re old buddies,” Coulier said. “There’s a lot of love in this room.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: