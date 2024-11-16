Dave Coulier shares look into chemotherapy session amid cancer battle

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dave Coulier is taking fans along on his journey to recovery.

The actor, best known for playing Joey on "Full House," posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs up while undergoing chemotherapy days after sharing that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer involving the lymph nodes.

"Putting a positive spin and sending love to all of you who are battling and going through chemo," the 65-year-old captioned his pic, shared on his Instagram Stories Nov. 15, according to multiple outlets. "And remember to laugh."

Coulier had made his cancer diagnosis public Nov. 13, noting that he was diagnosed five weeks earlier.

"In that time, I've had three surgeries, I've had chemo, I've lost a little bit of hair," he told Today's Hoda Kotb during the show's episode that day. "I kind of look like a little baby bird now, but it has been a roller coaster ride for sure."

Coulier said his type of lymphoma was "very aggressive" and "happened very quickly."

"The onset of this growing lymphoma in my groin area was very quick. So I said, 'Ah, something's not right. I have a golf ball down here,'" the comedian said. "And they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have B-cell lymphoma, we need to get you into chemotherapy right away.'"

Coulier said the curability rate of his cancer was "90 plus percent," adding, "So it's very treatable."

Meanwhile, the actor, who is married to Melissa Bring, is leaning on his loved ones for support while reflecting on his "incredible life."

"I’ve had the most amazing people in my life," he said. " This has been an extraordinary journey, and I’m OK if this is the end of the journey."

Coulier had shared his cancer diagnosis with his fellow "Full House" alumni in a group chat before going public with the news.

On a recent episode of Dave Coulier's “Full House Rewind” podcast, the actor was joined by Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and he closed out the episode playing a heartfelt voicemail the beloved actor left him to offer condolences and support when Dave’s brother Danny took his own life in 2021.

“My brother from day 1," John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo carousel of the two over the years. “Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all."

Scott Weinger, who played Steve on "Full House," also shared a special message for his former costar.

"Yesterday my dear friend @dcoulier shared with fans the news that he was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma," the actor wrote on Instagram Nov. 14, alongside a photo of himself with Coulier. "He hopes that his brave fight will inspire others to be vigilant about their own health. So please send all your love and good wishes his way."

Weinger added, "Love you, Dave. You got this."