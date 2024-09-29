‘Days of Our Lives' star Drake Hogestyn dies at 70

“Days of Our Lives” star Drake Hogestyn has died. He was 70.

The Hogestyn family confirmed in a statement to TODAY.com that the actor died Sept. 28, just one day before his 71st birthday, after an “unbelievable fight” with cancer.

“He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination,” the statement read. “After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

The statement continued, “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business.”

The family’s statement ended by saying they will love and miss Hogestyn “all the Days of our Lives.”

"Days of Our Lives" executive producer Ken Corday called Hogestyn's death, "a very difficult one for all of us."

“Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed,” Corday said in a statement to TODAY.com. “His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

The family noted that Hogestyn, who has played John Black on the popular soap opera, is survived by his wife, Victoria; their four children, Rachael, Ben, Whitney and Alexandra; and seven grandchildren.

The show's official Instagram account shared the same statement from Hogestyn's family, with many fellow "Days of Our Lives" actors taking to the comment section to pay tribute.

Actor Paul Telfer called Hogestyn the "ultimate team player," adding that he was "so supportive, and so much fun. Devastating loss to this genre."

Cherie Jimenez Faris, another actor on the soap opera, commented a broken heart and prayer hands emoji on the Instagram post.

Actor Robert Scott Wilson wrote, “An absolute legend and an incredible man. Will forever be missed and honored,” adding a dove and white heart emoji.

On X, actor Kassie DePavia called Hogestyn “one of the kindest people I have ever worked with.”

I’m so saddened by this news. One of the kindest people I have ever worked with. What an amazing life he lived. He will be missed. He made the world a better place. RIP Drake 🙏🏻 https://t.co/TeLoImpM2w — Kassie DePaiva (@KassieDePaiva) September 29, 2024

“What an amazing life he lived. He will be missed. He made the world a better place. RIP Drake,” she wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Soap opera star Nancy Lee Grahn wrote on X, "My deepest condolences to Drake Hogestyn's family, friends and fans. What a lovely, lovely gracious man."

My deepest condolences to Drake Hogestyn's family, friends and fans. What a lovely, lovely gracious man. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 29, 2024

Hogestyn first portrayed spy and investigator John Black on “Days of Our Lives” in January 1986 and appeared on more than 4,200 episodes of the show, according to IMBd.

Aside from the NBC soap opera, Hogestyn acting credits include starring in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Generation,” “Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues” and “One Stormy Night,” among others.

