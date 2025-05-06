Met Gala

Demi Moore's Met Gala gown is a necktie? See the look

The actor leaned into the night's theme on tailoring and added her own twist.

By Alex Portée | TODAY

Leave it to Demi Moore to loop in her own take at the Met Gala and pull it off.

For the Met Gala, the "Substance" actor stepped onto the red carpet in a sweeping black gown with white stripes and an architectural circular collar that appeared to transform a gown into a classic men's tie. The gown's bodice took on the form of a knot, while the lower portion of her dress reflected the neck of a tie. Paired with diamond bangles and drop diamond earrings, the look was all-out theatrical.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a post on Instagram, the actor's daughter Tallulah Willis shared that her mother wore a look by Thom Browne.

Demi Moore at the 2025 Met Gala.
Demi Moore at the 2025 Met Gala. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"TIE IT UP WITH A BOW — SHES WON (again)," Tallulah Willis wrote in another post on Instagram.

A closer look at the gown reveals over 1.4 million beads — including 22,000 black rectangle sequins, 103,500 black cut beads, and 1,093,500 black bugle beads, according to Vogue. A team of artisans put in more than 7,600 hours to create the intricate couture look.

Met Gala 7 hours ago

See all the best looks from the 2025 Met Gala

Met Gala 4 hours ago

Nicole Kidman debuts hair transformation at the Met Gala

“Tonight is definitely Thom Browne’s night to shine, and this is a rare time when a designer and muse clearly got together and decided to have fun,” commented Kpoene’ Kofi-Nicklin, the creative director of Mignonette Bridal. “When I think of formal menswear, a tie is an integral part of the look, so what better way to say ‘tailoring’ than coming as walking neckwear?”

Here are the best looks worn by celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Met GalaCelebrity NewsActors
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us