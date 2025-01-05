Celebrity News

Director Jeff Baena's cause of death revealed

Los Angeles officials have released more details about the death of director Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's husband. 

By Corinne Heller | E! Online

More details about the death of director Jeff Baena, husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, have been revealed.

The 47-year-old, who was also a screenwriter, died by suicide, according to Los Angeles medical examiner records, viewed by E! News. Baena was found dead at a residence in the city Jan. 3.

Baena, a graduate of New York University's film school, frequently collaborated with Plaza, who starred in his films "Life After Beth" — his 2014 directorial debut, plus "Joshy," "The Little Hours and Spin Me Round." Baena was also known for co-writing the 2004 comedy "I Heart Huckabees" with director David O. Russell.

Baena and Plaza, 40, met in 2011 and married in 2020, with the "White Lotus" actress confirming the following year, while they were working on the movie "Spin Me Round," that they had tied the knot.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena," Plaza wrote on Instagram in May 2021, "for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble."

Months later, the actress revealed that the two tied the knot in the backyard of their Los Angeles home after she called and ordered an officiant from a same-day marriage license service.

"We got married and I'll tell you how — 1hourmarriage.com," she told Ellen DeGeneres on a December 2021 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "It was our 10-year anniversary. We were in the lockdown, as you know, things got a little crazy, especially in my house."

Plaza continued, "I just said, 'Hey it's our 10-year anniversary. We should do something, get an ice cream cone and do something special.' And then I joked about getting married and he's like, 'Well, we probably couldn't get married that fast.' And I said, 'Well, wouldn't it be nice to get married on our actual anniversary?'"

In addition to Plaza, Baena is survived by mom Barbara Stern and stepfather Roger Stern, dad Scott Baena and stepmother Michele Baena, brother Brad Baena, stepsister Bianca Gabay and stepbrother Jed Fluxman, the director's manager said in a statement to E! News.

