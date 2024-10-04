Music & Musicians

Donald Glover cancels remaining Childish Gambino tour dates over health concerns

"As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," Glover shared in a post on X on Friday.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt | NBC News

Donald Glover at the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
Gregg Deguire/Variety via Getty Images

Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover announced on social media on Friday that he would be canceling the remainder of his Childish Gambino tour dates due to a health issue.

In a post on X, the musician-writer-actor-director-producer said that after his show in New Orleans he was hospitalized due to an ailment.

"After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked," he wrote. "As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

The news comes a month after Glover shared in a post on X that he needed to postpone the tour to “focus” on his physical health.

Glover did not disclose additional information about his specific health concerns in his statement on Friday. A spokesperson for Glover did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Grammy Award-winning “This Is America” singer called the decision to cancel the tour dates in North America, the U.K. and Europe "difficult." But, he wrote, "My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously."

All tickets will be refunded, he said.

Fans were surprised and excited to see Childish Gambino on stage again after Glover announced a new tour in May.

Glover, who helped create and starred in a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series reboot for Amazon Prime, had previously said that his 2018 tour would be “the last Childish Gambino tour ever.”

In May, Glover released the album "Atavista,” a reworked version of his 2020 project “3.15.20.” He then announced the tour, which would begin in August called “The New World Tour.” “Bando Stone & the New World,” his final Childish Gambino album, was released in July.

Glover has several other upcoming projects in the works, including Peacock‘s “Community: The Movie” and “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

In his post on Friday, the artist requested "love, privacy and support" as he focuses on his health.

Daysia Tolentino contributed.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

