Dunkin' teases possible Sabrina Carpenter collaboration

"first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025," the chain said in a social media post

By Marc Fortier

Dunkin' appears to be working late this holiday week, and it might be because of a popular singer.

The chain posted a photo on social media on Sunday of an iced coffee with the date "12.31" on it, along with a famous lipstick print.

"first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025," the post read.

Many believe this could be a collaboration with pop star Sabrina Carpenter — because of her coffee-themed pop song and the cover album art from her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," which includes a similar lipstick print on her shoulder.

And her biggest hit -- maybe the biggest hit of 2024 -- is called "Espresso."

We will have our answer soon enough with tomorrow being New Year's Eve.

