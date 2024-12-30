Dunkin' teases possible Sabrina Carpenter collaboration

Dunkin' appears to be working late this holiday week, and it might be because of a popular singer.

The chain posted a photo on social media on Sunday of an iced coffee with the date "12.31" on it, along with a famous lipstick print.

"first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025," the post read.

first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025 pic.twitter.com/RixxMTpjPZ — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 29, 2024

Many believe this could be a collaboration with pop star Sabrina Carpenter — because of her coffee-themed pop song and the cover album art from her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," which includes a similar lipstick print on her shoulder.

“Short n’ Sweet” MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!💋 this project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too.



preorder it now! https://t.co/qBUTWtciE6



i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!! pic.twitter.com/5cRsfHXZNp — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 3, 2024

And her biggest hit -- maybe the biggest hit of 2024 -- is called "Espresso."

We will have our answer soon enough with tomorrow being New Year's Eve.