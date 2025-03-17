Celebrity News

Eva Longoria celebrates 50th birthday with star-studded party and revealing photoshoot

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and more stars attended Longoria's party to wish her a happy birthday.

By Joyann Jeffrey | TODAY

Eva Longoria seemingly had an amazing time on her birthday.

In honor of turning 50, Longoria shared photos on Instagram of herself wearing two revealing outfits — a lacy sheer robe and a long white shirt.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"This is 50," the "Desperate Housewives" alum captioned the pics, adding a sparkle emoji.

In the comments, Longoria received a lot of love from her celebrity friends, with plenty of fire and crown emoji.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "She’s an ICON and a LEGEND!"

Jessica Alba said, "Yeah it is!!!"

Taraji P. Henson added, "Giiiiiirrrrllllll."

Entertainment News

Celebrity Couples 4 hours ago

Why pregnant Olivia Culpo thinks her baby is a boy

Celebrity News 5 hours ago

Justin Bieber's dad shares rare photo of singer with his siblings

To ring in 50, Longoria also threw an amazing party that she documented online. Kicking off her posts, she shared a photo of herself with Serena Williams and Loren Ridinger on her Instagram story, writing that they posed for the pic before the festivities.

Serena Williams with Eva Longoria before her birthday party. (@evalongoria / Instagram)

Longoria then shared some videos that she and her friends took at the star-studded bash, including a clip of herself walking down the stairs in a silver dress while Eve's "Who's That Girl?" song played.

One special moment of the night was Becky G's toast to Longoria.

While holding a drink in her hand, she said, "I am so happy to know you. I am so blessed to exist in the same lifetime as you, to follow in your footsteps. You are truly one of the most badass people I've ever met, and may God just continue to bless you."

Becky G toasts Eva Longoria at her birthday party. (@evalongoria / Instagram)

After the toast, Longoria walked up to Becky G and gave her a big hug.

Later in the night, Longoria posted a video of her and Becky G dancing to 2 Chainz's "Birthday Song." She also shared a photo of herself posing with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Eva Longoria with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at her birthday party. (@evalongoria / Instagram)

In a 2024 interview with Marie Claire, Longoria talked about turning 50 years old.

“For me, age is just a number, but I’m excited,” she said at the time. “I refuse to believe my greatest success is behind me.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us