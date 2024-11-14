Celebrity News

Eva Longoria shares she and her family have moved out of the United States

Eva Longoria, her husband José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son Santiago now split their time between Spain and Mexico.

By Rachel McRady | E! Online

Eva Longoria
James Devaney/GC Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Eva Longoria’s primary residences are no longer in the United States.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The 49-year-old got candid about her decision to relocate her family, including her husband José Bastón, and their son Santiago, 6, out of Los Angeles, splitting their time between Spain and Mexico.

“I had my whole adult life here,” she told Marie Claire in a cover story published Nov. 13. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I’m privileged,” she noted. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

PHOTOS Stars Vote in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Earlier this year, Longoria gave more insight into her family, including her son’s lifestyle.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

‘Mean Girls' star Lacey Chabert details ‘full circle' reunion with Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried

Taylor Swift 5 hours ago

Donna Kelce includes sweet nod to Taylor Swift during ‘Today' appearance with Craig Melvin

"I've learned everything from my son," she told E! News. "He's constantly teaching me every single day."

"People think parents teach kids,” the "Desperate Housewives" alum added. “Kids teach us."

And although she of course adores her son, Longoria won’t be casting him in a movie anytime soon.

Why? Well, "He's not cooperative," she joked with E! News in January. "Doesn't take notes. Talks back."

As for her favorite moments with her son, Longoria said, "Laying in bed, falling asleep. My heart melts. That's my favorite—when he just wants to be with me."

"You must curtsy!" Eva Longoria dishes on being named "Dama Lady Longoria," one of the highest honors in Spain, and opens up about her family's Spanish heritage.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us