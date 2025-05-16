Music & Musicians

Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese says he was booted from the band

Josh Freese also has worked with Nine Inch Nails, Devo and Guns N' Roses

By Kalhan Rosenblatt | NBC News

File - Josh Freese and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters at Veterans Park on July 15, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

Foo Fighters has parted ways with drummer Josh Freese after roughly two years working together.

Freese announced that he was let go on Instagram on Friday.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"In my 40 years drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed," he wrote.

Freese, 52, a veteran drummer who has worked with Nine Inch Nails, Devo and Guns N' Roses, said he enjoyed the past two years with the band and respected its decision to go with another drummer — although a new drummer has yet to be announced. “The Foo Fighters called me on Monday night to let me know they’ve ‘decided to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given,” Freese wrote.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Freese joined Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters roughly a year after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters posted on Instagram that the band would perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix — its first show since Grohl announced he had a child outside of his marriage last year.

Entertainment News

Sean "Diddy" Combs 9 hours ago

Cassie told Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ‘I'm not a rag doll' after 2016 hotel assault

Celebrity News 10 hours ago

Lauren Sánchez celebrates bachelorette with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry

A representative for Foo Fighters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"But as most of you know," Freese wrote, "I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I'm fine."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us