Foo Fighters cancel performance at Connecticut music festival

The band was supposed to headline the Connecticut festival this weekend

By NBC Connecticut

The Foo Fighters will no longer be performing at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this weekend.

The band was expected to be one of the headliners for the festival happening in Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday and they were supposed to perform on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, Foo Fighters have announced they will no longer be performing this weekend,” festival organizers said in a statement.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page, they said, “Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival” and referred fans to the festival’s website for more information.

Soundside organizers said Jack White and Greta Van Fleet will join to the lineup on Sunday.

Sunday one-day tickets are still available. The lineup also includes Bleachers, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims and more.

The festival will feature Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men and more acts.

Soundside Music Festival schedule

Saturday

  • Noah Kahan
  • Goo Goo Dolls
  • Fleet Foxes
  • Boyz II Men
  • Grace Potter
  • The Sacred Souls
  • Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
  • Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories
  • Madi Diaz
  • Rijah

Sunday

  • Jack White
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Norah Jones
  • Teddy Swims
  • Gregory Alan Isakov
  • Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
  • The War and Treaty
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff
  • Darren Kiely

Get more information on the festival website.

