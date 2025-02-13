Saturday Night Live

Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig reprise their ‘Californians' ‘SNL' characters in new ad

Devin, Karina and Stuart are together once again!

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Kristen Wiig have reunited to bring back one of their most beloved “Saturday Night Live” sketches.

The trio rebooted the classic “The Californians” skit from "SNL" in a new commercial for Volkswagen.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In the spot, audiences got a sneak peek of the next episode of the soap opera spoof, as Devin (Hader) and Karina (Wiig) lean in for a kiss near a beach after Karina tells him, "I really missed you."

Just as they’re about to lock lips, though, Stuart (Armisen) rolls up in his new ride.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Wait, Stuart? What are you doing here?” Hader asks in the trademark accent of the sketch, as the dramatic music plays and close-up camera angles zoom in.

Kristen Wiig (left), Bill Hader (center) and Fred Armisen (right) have brought "The Californians" back in a new Volkswagen ad. VW

“I’m out enjoying life in my new Volkswagen ID Buzz,” Armisen replies, while he stands next to the driver’s door.

Entertainment News

Saturday Night Live 3 mins ago

10 times ‘SNL' stars memorably broke character and caused even more laughter

Actors 31 mins ago

Naya Rivera's son remembers the day she died — and how he tried to save her

“It’s giving total positivity,” Wiig chimes in.

The three then take a seat inside the vehicle.

"These seats are like California lounge chairs," Wiig says while sitting in the passenger seat.

"We can go far on a single charge," Armisen replies from the driver's seat. "Who knows where we'll end up."

The trio then admire themselves while looking in the rearview mirror.

(From left to right): Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader and Vanessa Bayer during "The Californians" sketch on "Saturday Night Live." NBC

“The Californians” was a popular recurring “SNL” sketch that further gained a measure of popularity when Armisen, Hader and Wiig each broke character during an episode hosted by Josh Brolin in 2012.

Volkswagen is an official sponsor of SNL50, as the iconic late-night show celebrates its 50th season. The company is also helping recovery efforts after the Los Angeles wildfires by donating to the California Fire Foundation.

The three-hour "SNL" 50th anniversary special will take place Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Wiig and Armisen are among the confirmed names expected to be part of the show.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us