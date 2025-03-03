Academy Awards

Gene Hackman honored by Morgan Freeman at Academy Awards

Hackman, an Oscar-winning actor who recently died at the age of 95, was honored ahead of the ceremony's in memoriam segment.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gene Hackman, a two-time Oscar-winning actor who recently died at 95 years old, was honored during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Morgan Freeman, who starred in two movies with Hackman, paid tribute to his late friend ahead of the ceremony's in memoriam segment.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"This week, our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman," Morgan said. "I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films: "Unforgiven" and "Under Suspicion." And like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer, and a man who's gifts elevated everyone's work."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hackman, over his decades-long acting career, was nominated for five Oscars, winning two. He took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1972 for “The French Connection" and for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1993 for "Unforgiven."

"He received two Oscars," Freeman said, "but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world."

Hackman, his 63-year-old wife and dog were found dead Thursday in their New Mexico home, leading to an outpouring of Hollywood tributes just days ahead of the Academy Awards.

Celebrity News Feb 28

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide, officials say

Movies Feb 27

Gene Hackman was more than an everyman: An appreciation

Hackman's image closed the ceremony's in memoriam tribute, which also honored stars like James Earl Jones, Maggie Smith, David Lynch and many others.

"Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'" Freeman said. "So, I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you'll be remembered for that, and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend."

The golden statuette given to Academy Award winners goes primarily by its famous nickname. Here’s what the leading theory says about the name’s origin.

This article tagged under:

Academy Awards
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us