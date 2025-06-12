‘General Hospital' star Chris Robinson dies at 86

Chris Robinson, an actor best known for his longtime role as Dr. Rick Webber on "General Hospital," has died of heart failure at age 86.

Robinson "peacefully passed in his sleep at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona at 12:30am on June 9, 2025," his rep told TODAY.com in a statement.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Robinson's career spanned more than 60 years and included roles in feature films such as "The Young Savages" (1961) and "Birdman of Alcatraz" (1962).

He later found a home on soap operas, playing the role of Dr. Rick Webber, the adoptive father of Genie Francis’ character, Laura, on "General Hospital" from 1978 to 1986.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He briefly returned to the show in 2002, where his character was met with an unfortunate end after a run-in with Laura's crazed ex-husband Scotty Baldwin, played by Kin Shriner, according to Deadline.

What was Chris Robinson's cause of death?

The announcement from Robinson's rep said the actor "had been in heart failure for some time, and is his official cause of death."

The official "General Hospital" account on Instagram honored Robinson on June 11.

"General Hospital’s enduring legacy owes a debt of gratitude to Chris Robinson and his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they mourn their loss. May he rest in peace," the show captioned a carousel of pics showing Robinson in character over the years.

Robinson later played ladies' man and gambling addict Jack Hamilton on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 1992 until 2002, returning to the show a final time in 2005.

He was one of many soap stars of the 1980s to spoof the genre by appearing in a cameo in the 1982 comedy "Young Doctors in Love," directed by Garry Marshall.

Robinson also originated what became a comedic catchphrase in the mid-1980s when he appeared in a Vicks Formula 44 cough syrup commercial, where he informed viewers just before hyping the product, “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.”

Robinson's other TV credits include "12 O’Clock High," "The Donna Reed Show," "Sea Hunt," "Gunsmoke" and "The Fugitive."

He most recently appeared in the 2022 movie "Just for a Week."

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jacquie Shane-Robinson, and his sons Shane Robinson, Coby Robinson, Christian Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Christopher Robinson and Christopher Lance, as well as adopted son Robb Walker.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: