‘Gilmore Girls' creators weigh in on Rory's boyfriend debate

Amy Sherman-Palladino just spilled a large vat of coffee tea.

Amid the decades-long debate over which heartthrob should be deemed the perfect man for "Gilmore Girls" protagonist Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, the show’s creator weighed in on the discourse.

But in a shocking turn of events, Amy isn’t Team Jess, Team Dean or Team Logan. Rather, she exclusively told E! News in a joint interview with her husband, Daniel Palladino, that she will forever be, “Team Rory.”

Because, as she put it, “What she wants, she can have.”

For his part, Daniel — who is currently working with his wife on their new Prime Video series "Étoile" — expressed that he has a very special place in his heart for all three of the boys: Jared Padalecki (Dean), Milo Ventimiglia (Jess), and Matt Czuchry (Logan).

“We know all three of those guys very well,” the 65-year-old explained. “We kind of feel like we raised them young. They were young, young, young men.”

In fact, the couple distinctly remembers meeting Padalecki when he was just a teenager, before he went on to further solidify his heartthrob status as Sam Winchester in "Supernatural."

“I think Jared was 17 or 18, he was fresh off the bus,” Daniel said, to which Amy quipped, “We literally stood at the bus station and waited for a young, good-looking guy to come in from Texas.”

And since the show ended in 2007 — though Amy and Daniel walked away from the series after season six in 2006 — the two took great pride in watching all the success their cast members gained over the years.

“In 25 years, I don't think he ever has not been in production on some TV show,” Daniel continued of the "Walker" star, “which is an incredible, incredible feat. But we love all those guys. They're all very, very different and we work on team all three.”

Along with Rory’s polarizing love interests, Amy and Daniel emphasized the strong bonds they’ve kept with the casts of "Gilmore Girls," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Bunheads" alike. Indeed, some of the stars of these shows — including Luke Kirby, Yanic Truesdale, Kelly Bishop and Dakin Matthews — have stayed in the Amy Sherman-Palladino universe, making appearances on the new dance-world dramady, which premieres April 24.

As for why the duo decided to revisit the world of dance in their latest project? Well, it just seemed right.

“It's sort of a natural evolution for us,” Amy explained. “I trained as a dancer growing up, so it's a world I know very well. And we did a show called Bunheads a few years ago, which was centered more on young dancers. So it just was the next logical step, to go into the world of professional ballet behind the scenes.”