Originally appeared on E! Online

"The Golden Bachelor's" Mel Owens isn't looking for just anybody to steal him away for a second.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In fact, the Los Angeles Rams alum had a specific age limit when it came to casting women for his season. As he put it to producers when they asked him his preferences, "45 to 60, just being honest."

"'If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them,'" he recounted telling one producer during a recent appearance on MGoBlue Podcasts With Jon Jansen. “'This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor.'"

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Saying that producer went on to discourage him from using "the word 'cut'" in front of the women, the 66-year-old continued, "I go, 'That’s an NFL term.'"

And in addition to age, Owens said potential love interests have "got to be fit."

"Because I stay in shape and workout and stuff," he said, adding that he told producers to "try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs."

E! News has reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment but hasn't heard back.

READ Golden Bachelor Season 2: Meet the Former NFL Player Serving as Leading Man

As for why he's looking for love on TV? “I like to try new things," he explained. "I like to be in the unknown."

The former athlete continued, "I’ve always been a guy who’s been sort of out there, not on the edge, but trying new things."

Indeed, Owens' career has been nothing short of unique. After playing nine seasons with the Rams, he worked as a financial advisor before attending law school to become a sports attorney. He founded the Southern California-based law firm Namanny, Byrne & Owens in 2006, specializing in sports injuries, workers' compensation and disability benefits.

During this time, the athlete-turned-attorney also "met his first love," with whom he shares two sons, according to an ABC press release. But since ending his marriage, Owens "channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams,"

"Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship," the release read, "sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple."

Following the shocking news that America's first "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce, she took to Instagram to further comment on their decision to separate following only 3 months of marriage.

PHOTOS Catherine Lowe, Sean Lowe