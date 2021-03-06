Grammy Awards

Grammys Taking Part in Study Focused on Women's Representation in Music Industry

The academy revealed that among the 853 nominees across all 84 categories at this year's show, 198 — 23% — identify as women.

By Mesfin Fekadu

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy is making changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including the often-debated best new artist title, as well as having nomination review committee members sign disclosure forms to prevent conflicts of interest.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

The Recording Academy is partnering with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to complete a study focused on women's representation in the music industry.

The academy, which puts on the annual Grammy Awards, said the lack of female creators in music is “one of the most urgent issues in the industry today." The organization says the data it collects “will be utilized to develop and empower the next generation of women music creators."

The Grammys have been criticized over the years for awarding and nominating more men than women. Part of that is because the awards show honors not just performers, but also producers and engineers — positions dominated by men.

The academy revealed that among the 853 nominees across all 84 categories at this year's show, 198 — 23% — identify as women.

In 2019, the organization said it planned to double the nominees of female voters by 2025; the academy reported that it had reached 33% of its goal by adding 831 women to its voting membership. In the same year, the academy launched a new initiative asking musicians, record labels and others to consider at least two female producers or engineers when working on a project, whether it’s a song or an album.

The study is expected to be completed by and released in early 2022.

The 2021 Grammys will air on March 14 from Los Angeles.

