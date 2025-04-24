Gwen Stefani reveals ‘third party' in Blake Shelton marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in perfect harmony when it comes to their relationship.

In fact, the “Sweet Escape” singer shared, during an April 23 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," that her best advice for a healthy and happy relationship would be to “make sure you have a third party,” pointing upward to indicate she was referring to God.

Stefani and Shelton — who tied the knot in 2021 after meeting as coaches on "The Voice" six years prior — have never been shy when it comes to the role their faith has played in their relationship. In fact, the “Hollaback Girl” singer even detailed how meeting her husband was a miracle that made her feel reborn.

“Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life,” Stefani — who shares kids Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 with ex Gavin Rossdale — explained to The Guardian in November. “Because when my family fell apart, it felt like a catastrophe. How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me.”

And since the beginning of relationship with the “She Wouldn’t Be Gone” singer — who divorced from Miranda Lambert in 2015 — Stefani expressed that their romance was reminiscent of a resilient flower.

“I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening,” the Grammy winner noted. “We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived.”

Now, the life they’ve created together is one that she always dreamed of — though her prior divorce made it hard to imagine that the dream could ever come true.

"There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you,’” Stefani shared with People in November. “‘This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

"We had just met, and it was chaos,” she added. “Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point.”

But before long, she couldn’t deny that their connection was simply too strong to ignore.

“Something that I wanted since I was a little girl,” she explained, “is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined. It was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream.”

“God putting Blake in my life,” she added, “was just that miracle.”

