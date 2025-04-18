Haley Joel Osment apologizes after using antisemitic slur in police arrest footage

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Haley Joel Osment is looking back at this moment with sober eyes.

One week after the "Sixth Sense" actor was booked for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at a ski resort in California, he expressed regret for using an antisemitic slur while being arrested in police footage obtained by People.

"I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior,” Osment said in a statement to the outlet April 17. “Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word,” he continued. “From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."

E! News has reached out to reps for Osment and the Mono County Sheriff’s Office for comment and has not heard back.

READ: Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Public Intoxication at Ski Resort

Following the April 8 arrest, District Attorney David Anderson announced in an April 17 press release obtained by E! News that Osment was charged with two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol in public and possession of cocaine. The official confirmed that the actor will be arraigned July 7.

Osment’s arrest wasn’t his only run-in with authorities. The "Blink Twice" actor pleaded no contest in 2006 at age 18 to driving under the influence of alcohol, drinking underage and marijuana possession, authorities confirmed to TODAY at the time. He was sentenced to three years of probation following the incident.

His most recent altercation comes months after he lost his home in the wildfires that engulfed Southern California. Since the tragic experience, Osment has been staying with his younger sister, Emily Osment.

He told Us Weekly earlier this month, “She’s been very generous and helping me out there. She’s fantastic.”

And it’s no surprise since he and the "Hannah Montana alum" — who finalized her divorce from Jack Anthony last month after five months of marriage — have always shared a close bond while navigating their respective Hollywood careers.

"We definitely have tried to help each other as much as we can," he told E! News last August. “She didn't need too much advice from me. She forged her own path, and her comedy career has been pretty incredible."