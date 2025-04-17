Haley Joel Osment charged with cocaine possession and being drunk in public

Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession after his arrest earlier this month at a Northern California ski resort.

The Mono County District Attorney's office announced the misdemeanor charges Thursday against the 37-year-old actor, who starred as a child in movies “The Sixth Sense” and “A.I.”

Osment was arrested April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort on suspicion of public intoxication, District Attorney David Anderson said in a news release.

The actor is due to be arraigned on July 7.

His representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the charges Thursday.

Osment rose to fame and received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for starring opposite Bruce Willis in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller “The Sixth Sense.” Two years later he starred in Steven Spielberg's “A.I.” and has worked consistently as a voice actor since then. He's also appeared in the television series “The Kominsky Method” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Osment is among the thousands of people who lost their homes in January's devastating Eaton Fire in the Altadena area near Los Angeles.

In 2006, Osment was charged with drunken driving and marijuana possession after crashing his car into a mailbox in the Los Angeles area and breaking a rib.