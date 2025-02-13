Halsey announces ‘For My Last Trick' 2025 tour

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey has officially announced her upcoming 2025 tour, “Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour.” Spanning 32 cities, the tour will kick off and conclude in California, with stops in Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and Northern California.

Known for their dynamic artistry as a performer, songwriter, and visual artist, Halsey released a captivating trailer for the tour on Thursday morning. The trailer showcases Halsey planning her own funeral while wearing a striking blue wig. As they carefully selects outfits, dismisses performers, and even removes Joe Jonas from the guest list, the scene takes a darkly comedic turn.

When she encounters a casket surrounded by floral arrangements, her awe is palpable as she declares, "Oh my god, it’s perfect. It’s exactly how I pictured it."

As she’s taking it all in, her phone rings and it’s someone on the other end telling her that the funeral is “not happening,” and it was no longer necessary to plan for it.

This moment is a powerful reflection of the personal trials Halsey faced in 2022, when they received a dual diagnosis of lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. This life-altering experience deeply influenced their music, with their most recent album, “The Great Impersonator,” exploring themes of mortality, the fragility of time, and the journey of self-discovery.

Rather than symbolizing the end, Halsey’s tour embodies a celebration of life. Throughout the tour, fans will experience a thrilling array of performances, with Halsey sharing the stage with a diverse range of special guests, including Evanescence, Del Water Gap, The Warning, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay, and Alemeda.

The tour is set to begin on May 10 in Concord, California, and will conclude on July 6 in Highland, California. One of the standout moments will be the Hollywood Bowl show on May 14, where fans will get the chance to experience a truly magical night.

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Feb. 19, and fans have until Feb. 17 to sign up through the official website. While the general sale will be open to the public on Feb. 21.

Amex will also have its own presale for Halsey’s Hollywood Bowl show which will be available to American Express card members for purchase on Feb. 18 while supplies last.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages for fans to upgrade their experience.

Here are the “Halsey: For My Last Trick” tour dates:

May 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (with Evanescence)

May 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

May 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

May 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 1 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 3 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 6 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 20 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

June 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

June 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 5 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

July 6 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official website.