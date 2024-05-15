Netflix confirms ‘Happy Gilmore' sequel with Adam Sandler is in the works

Happy Gilmore is heading back to the golf course.

And he's bringing his hockey-stick shaped putter and anger-management issues with him.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that a sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore" is in the works, with Adam Sandler returning as the title character.

Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AERdtqlJ6j — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

Sandler co-wrote the original movie, in which Gilmore is a failed hockey player who discovers his natural, but very unorthodox, talent for golf. He brings his prodigious driving ability and poor golf etiquette to the tour circuit in hopes of raising money to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure -- and his smug nemesis Shooter McGavin.

"Damn you people, this is golf, not a rock concert!" as McGavin would say.

There has been speculation of a sequel since March when actor Christopher McDonald, who played McGavin, mentioned the possibility while appearing on "The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima."

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald said. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ .... and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans, demand it, dammit!”

Sandler, 57, confirmed the news weeks later while appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show."

"We have a million ideas already," Sandler said. "We just gotta make it a movie and make sure we're excited about people enjoying it. It's important. We love Happy Gilmore, we don't want to let anybody down."

Just tap it in, as Chubbs Peterson might tell Gilmore.

Netflix - which has partnered with Sandler on a variety of projects, including "Hustle" and Murder Mystery" - has not yet revealed details of the sequel's plot or a premiere date.

With the sequel being announced nearly 30 years after the release of the original, some key cast members have passed away.

Carl Weathers - who played Chubbs Peterson, a former professional golfer who becomes Gilmore's mentor - died in February. Bob Barker, the iconic game-show host who gets into a fist fight with Gilmore while the two are partners at a pro-am tournament, passed away at 99 years old in 2023. Joe Flaherty, who played a fan that taunted Gilmore on the course, died just last month.

“We love those guys, they’re such a big part of the movie and just great people,” Sandler told Patrick. “But we’re going to get them involved somehow.”

Sandler and Patrick mentioned the possibility of Drew Carey, the current host of "The Price is Right," making a cameo in the sequel.

"I would love Drew Carey to be in this movie out of respect to Bob," he said.

The original movie, which became a cult classic after making roughly $40 million at the box office, also featured Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Kevin Nealon.

All could return when Happy Gilmore finally goes back to his happy place.

"We are diligently trying to make a good reason for everyone to watch and have a good time," Sandler told Patrick. "Netflix is excited about it. So, we're working on it. We've got some good ideas."

