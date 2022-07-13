Harry Styles ‘Late Night Talking' Follows Whimsical Journey Back to the Charts

Harry Styles newest addition of music videos to accompany his album “Harry’s House” premiered Wednesday on YouTube, racking up an impressive one million views in under an hour.

Fans have been anticipating the music video for “Late Night Talking,” the second track on his album, since photos of the former One Direction music star (and boyfriend to actress Olivia Wilde) shooting in London floated around in February.

The new music video received over 383,000 views in its first minute of its release on YouTube. In the span of over an hour “Late Night Talking” surpassed a million views.

According to a report from Radio & Internet news, the average views per music video is 16.4k.

This is not Styles' first rodeo with breaking records. His first single “As It Was” from his album "Harry's House" surpassed 18.3 million views for the official music video in the first 24 hours, his 10th video to do so.

With the release of the new music video “Late Night Talking,” the song re-entered the top 50 on US iTunes.

“Harry's House” debuted May 20 and is still charting on Billboard Hot 100.

Fans can see the star perform the newly released album live at 15 sold out shows at The Kia Forum from late October to mid-November.

“Late Night Talking” follows Styles in a whimsical slumber party. Watch below.