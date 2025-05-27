Hoda Kotb revealed as Jenna Bush Hager's mystery guest co-Host

Over four months after signing off from TODAY, Hoda Kotb is returning to the fourth hour co-host chair for one morning — and she’ll have big news.

Hoda will be Jenna Bush Hager’s guest co-host Wednesday, May 28, which is the same day she will launch her wellness venture.

Many fourth hour fans correctly guessed Hoda as the mystery co-host after hearing a clue given on the broadcast May 22.

“They are a former basketball star turned bestselling author,” Jenna said. “Who is it? Nobody knows.”

Hoda previously referenced her high school basketball days multiple times over the years on TODAY.

On April 28, Hoda posted a video to Instagram to mark one month until she shared her wellness project with the world.

“I’m bursting, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” she said.

She posted another video May 21, a week ahead of the launch, again sharing her excitement with fans.

In a conversation earlier this year with TODAY.com, Hoda opened up about her new routine, which includes “slow, deliberate walks during the day, in between meetings and phone calls and interviews.”

She is also spending more time with her daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6, and previously said on her “Making Space” podcast she was most looking forward to walking them to school.

“It’s the simplest thing, with a cup of coffee, walking your kids to school. But all the little things, you get to see growth,” she said.

Hoda will share even more about her recent life changes and the lessons she’s learned along the way this fall in a new book, “Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life.”

“You get one life, that’s all,” Hoda said in March in a video message on TODAY. “That’s it. It’s ready for the taking, but it takes a jump.”

