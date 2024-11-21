Celebrity Couples

How Selena Gomez asked Benny Blanco out on their first date

Benny Blanco shared new details about the origin of his romance with Selena Gomez, revealing that the "Only Murders In the Building" star was the one to make the first move.

By Will Reid | E! Online

Lakers vs Heat at Crypto.com Arena
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Selena Gomez’s heart wants what it wants.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

And according to her boyfriend Benny Blanco, whom she’s been dating since 2023, that’s exactly why the "Only Murders In the Building" star made the first move.

“She asked me out,” the music producer revealed to Kai Cenat during a Nov. 19 live stream. “We were just talking, and then she was like, ‘Do you wanna get dinner?’”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In fact, Blanco shared that the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum was almost too smooth in her approach.

“We just went and got a drink first, and I didn’t even realize we were on a date,” he explained. “She was like, ‘I would’ve worn something different to this date.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’re on a date?’ I had no idea!”

When the pair hung out again days later, Blanco, 36, realized he may have found something special.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Cher doesn't know her own number. She reveals the celeb name it's disguised as in her phone

The Kelly Clarkson Show 4 hours ago

Travel mom surprises two lucky audience members with perfect winter vacations

“I was like, ‘Yo, I think she likes me,’” he gushed. “Then I literally just kissed her, and then the rest is history.”

PHOTOS Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Date Night at 2024 Emmys

Now more than a year into their relationship, Blanco and Gomez spend “as many days as they can” together, with him adding, “She’s my best friend — actual best friend.”

Likewise, Gomez, 32, has made it clear this isn’t that same old love, explaining why she’s shared more of their romance on social media than in her previous relationships.

“I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one,” she told "The Hollywood Reporter" in an interview published Nov. 20, “and I see a future with this person. And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down.”

And while the “Hands to Myself” singer has allowed fans to see glimpses of the relationship, she insisted, “there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been together for more than a year and in that time, they’ve had plenty of cute moments! Access Hollywood is taking a look back at their love and highlighting all the sweet things they’ve said about one another.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity Couples
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us